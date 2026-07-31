Thank you for clearly ( far as it’s possible) setting out where we have been and what we have now
Keep shining a light on our history to help us understand where we are now and what we can do into our future ❤️👍
I am worried about the Nov 2026 vote & our 2028 vote.
Recently, The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) have posted their manifesto, outlining the group’s priorities that include:
1) Draft a new Constitution!
2) Abolishing the presidency and replacing it with an executive branch elected by and subordinate to Congress.
3) Abolishing the U.S. Senate.
4) Their enemies are not just individual bosses, but the “enemy entire global system of capital.”
5) They are calling all this true democracy!
As I stated, DSA just posted their manifesto, as democratic socialists are running for offices around the country.
Republicans are being very loud about it, since DSA are a small segment of the Democratic Party.
I am horrified, for I fighting to keep my U.S. Constitution, not to have it changed by republicans or socialists.
Are the DSA going to cause democrats to lose the election in November?
https://program.dsausa.org/#demand-democratic-congress
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Thank you for clearly ( far as it’s possible) setting out where we have been and what we have now
Keep shining a light on our history to help us understand where we are now and what we can do into our future ❤️👍
I am worried about the Nov 2026 vote & our 2028 vote.
Recently, The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) have posted their manifesto, outlining the group’s priorities that include:
1) Draft a new Constitution!
2) Abolishing the presidency and replacing it with an executive branch elected by and subordinate to Congress.
3) Abolishing the U.S. Senate.
4) Their enemies are not just individual bosses, but the “enemy entire global system of capital.”
5) They are calling all this true democracy!
As I stated, DSA just posted their manifesto, as democratic socialists are running for offices around the country.
Republicans are being very loud about it, since DSA are a small segment of the Democratic Party.
I am horrified, for I fighting to keep my U.S. Constitution, not to have it changed by republicans or socialists.
Are the DSA going to cause democrats to lose the election in November?
https://program.dsausa.org/#demand-democratic-congress