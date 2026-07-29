Letters from an American

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GHolladay's avatar
GHolladay
1h

I’m glad you keep reminding us about Trump’s mental issues. We need to keep in mind what Congress is permitting.

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Life Liberty Prevails's avatar
Life Liberty Prevails
1h

THE TOTAL DEATHS LISTED IS STILL 14. Not 18. On Sunday, the Pentagon created a new category called "Overseas Operations." That is where the most recent 4 fallen soldiers are listed. They are not in the Epic Fury total. More games by the administration.

https://dcas.dmdc.osd.mil/dcas/conflictCasualties/oefu/deaths

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