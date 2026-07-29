I’m glad you keep reminding us about Trump’s mental issues. We need to keep in mind what Congress is permitting.
THE TOTAL DEATHS LISTED IS STILL 14. Not 18. On Sunday, the Pentagon created a new category called "Overseas Operations." That is where the most recent 4 fallen soldiers are listed. They are not in the Epic Fury total. More games by the administration.
https://dcas.dmdc.osd.mil/dcas/conflictCasualties/oefu/deaths
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I’m glad you keep reminding us about Trump’s mental issues. We need to keep in mind what Congress is permitting.
THE TOTAL DEATHS LISTED IS STILL 14. Not 18. On Sunday, the Pentagon created a new category called "Overseas Operations." That is where the most recent 4 fallen soldiers are listed. They are not in the Epic Fury total. More games by the administration.
https://dcas.dmdc.osd.mil/dcas/conflictCasualties/oefu/deaths