I worked at a job with a mission to help veterans find meaningful employment. One of the Department of Labor programs we were engaged with was finding workers to fill jobs building submarines. This was during the Biden administration. I agree with everything you’ve said and support a strong military focused on peace. Our country could have this, plus pay for Medi-kid, if corporations and the very wealthy paid their fair share.
Thanks for the history lesson on the 25th Amendment.
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I worked at a job with a mission to help veterans find meaningful employment. One of the Department of Labor programs we were engaged with was finding workers to fill jobs building submarines. This was during the Biden administration. I agree with everything you’ve said and support a strong military focused on peace. Our country could have this, plus pay for Medi-kid, if corporations and the very wealthy paid their fair share.
Thanks for the history lesson on the 25th Amendment.