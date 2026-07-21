Letters from an American

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AnnaMB's avatar
AnnaMB
13m

I worked at a job with a mission to help veterans find meaningful employment. One of the Department of Labor programs we were engaged with was finding workers to fill jobs building submarines. This was during the Biden administration. I agree with everything you’ve said and support a strong military focused on peace. Our country could have this, plus pay for Medi-kid, if corporations and the very wealthy paid their fair share.

Thanks for the history lesson on the 25th Amendment.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Heather Cox Richardson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture