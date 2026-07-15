God bless you and your bestie. Priorities
Heather is right that a representative government needs people willing to speak up. It depends less on everyone reaching the same conclusion than on the argument actually happening, and it works better when people land in different places on the same bill. That attention cannot run on a two-year clock. A bill introduced in February, amended in committee by March, and brought to a floor vote in May asks something of the person it will bind at each of those moments, not only on the day it passes. Outrage arrives after the vote is already cast. The representatives who wrote the bill need to hear from the people they serve before that, while it can still be shaped. Civik tracks a bill's path from introduction to a floor vote, records how a representative voted at each stage, and gives a person a way to register a position before that vote is cast.
Join us: https://civik.us/?share=HgHK6
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God bless you and your bestie. Priorities
Heather is right that a representative government needs people willing to speak up. It depends less on everyone reaching the same conclusion than on the argument actually happening, and it works better when people land in different places on the same bill. That attention cannot run on a two-year clock. A bill introduced in February, amended in committee by March, and brought to a floor vote in May asks something of the person it will bind at each of those moments, not only on the day it passes. Outrage arrives after the vote is already cast. The representatives who wrote the bill need to hear from the people they serve before that, while it can still be shaped. Civik tracks a bill's path from introduction to a floor vote, records how a representative voted at each stage, and gives a person a way to register a position before that vote is cast.
Join us: https://civik.us/?share=HgHK6