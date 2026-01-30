Letters from an American

How can we respond to people who claim that the US society has always been a bully/racist and always suppressed truth and never fair to the working people. That we can't change things because there has always been a hidden caste system in the US. How can we respond to this defeatist attitude to make people want to fight for a better future?

We can tell our stories and those of family and friends who lived, improving their worlds. We can testify to their joyful life, to their accomplishments of all kinds. We can tell stories of hope for those who come after us.

Rest, then come back for the fight for those who come after.

