More rapid change in facts on the Pritti murder contained in the DHS' own Preliminary Report to Congress using body cameras of shooters, two (2) CPB shooters.
One federal agent fired a GLOK 19 & the other CPB agent fired GLOK 47. 10 shots in total confirmed, 3 in the Pritit's back. Pritti never "brandished" nor "reached" for a gun.
Both CNN & ABC World News have good summary reporting of the DHS' report that went to Congres.
FYI, The Intercept published the legally required DHS: "death notice" to Congres today 1/27.
See, also YouTube URL: https: www.youtube.com/watch.
I'd really love to hear your thoughts on the prison industrial complex and how the drive for profits in that industry is related to the ice overreach. I've heard from other sources that customs and border patrol and the prisons are deliberately moving detainees from site to site to get court hearings canceled and extend the time that people are incarcerated for with a end goal of increasing the amount of money they get. The conditions we've heard about are harrowing and inadequate. Who's profiting from this?
