What’s your best estimate of how long it will take to reclaim our democracy and begin the process of reforming and improving it? One source told me 5-15 years. Do you have a different estimate? I realize no one knows with any certainty whether we will be able to do that or how long it will take. Given your background, I’m interested in your best guess.
Thank you letter of January 9 about the Army Pamphlet about Nazism. I have been making copies and passing them around. The description certainly describes what this administration is doing.
No posts
What’s your best estimate of how long it will take to reclaim our democracy and begin the process of reforming and improving it? One source told me 5-15 years. Do you have a different estimate? I realize no one knows with any certainty whether we will be able to do that or how long it will take. Given your background, I’m interested in your best guess.
Thank you letter of January 9 about the Army Pamphlet about Nazism. I have been making copies and passing them around. The description certainly describes what this administration is doing.