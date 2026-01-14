Letters from an American

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lucy Frost's avatar
Lucy Frost
2h

What’s your best estimate of how long it will take to reclaim our democracy and begin the process of reforming and improving it? One source told me 5-15 years. Do you have a different estimate? I realize no one knows with any certainty whether we will be able to do that or how long it will take. Given your background, I’m interested in your best guess.

Reply
Share
James Rudicil SR's avatar
James Rudicil SR
1h

Thank you letter of January 9 about the Army Pamphlet about Nazism. I have been making copies and passing them around. The description certainly describes what this administration is doing.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Heather Cox Richardson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture