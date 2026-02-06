Politics Chat, February 5, 2026

Politics ChatPolitics Chat, February 5, 2026682131×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -21:02-21:02Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Politics Chat, February 5, 2026Heather Cox RichardsonFeb 06, 202668213ShareTranscriptDiscussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksPolitics ChatIn which I try to answer your questions about modern politics....In which I try to answer your questions about modern politics....SubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyYouTubeRSS FeedAppears in episodeHeather Cox RichardsonRecent EpisodesPolitics Chat, February 3, 2026Feb 4 • Heather Cox RichardsonPolitics Chat, January 29, 2026Jan 30 • Heather Cox RichardsonPolitics Chat, January 27, 2026Jan 28 • Heather Cox Richardson