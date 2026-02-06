I don't it is safe to assume that our Supreme Court is so stupid that it could not see that a man who tried to overthrow the election he lost provided enough reasons to suspect that he might try to destroy the system, to not stand in the way of the judicial process against him going through its normal conclusion. My point is that Mr. Trump is doing what the system has allowed him to do. We must revamp the whole system.
Thanks!
No posts
I don't it is safe to assume that our Supreme Court is so stupid that it could not see that a man who tried to overthrow the election he lost provided enough reasons to suspect that he might try to destroy the system, to not stand in the way of the judicial process against him going through its normal conclusion. My point is that Mr. Trump is doing what the system has allowed him to do. We must revamp the whole system.
Thanks!