Letters from an American

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mycelium Networks's avatar
Mycelium Networks
26m

HCR... you are amazing. Thank you. An incredible American. Here is a playlist for you to enjoy that I put together - WOMEN NEED TO FUCKING RULE. Sorry for the profanity.

https://open.spotify.com/playlist/5jtZUv4qgJS1bHnNptrB9m?si=5bd610366b1e4e4f

Reply
Share
1 reply
Bryan Sean McKown's avatar
Bryan Sean McKown
12mEdited

2/3/26 ABC World News Headline:

"8 More Federal Prosecutors Minnesota to Resign" -- "Growing Frustration over Killing of Pretti & Good". That leaves 14 total vacancies in the Minnesota Prosecutor's Office.

Per Minnesota TV station "Kare11.com" .the leadership has been decapitated . The 8 leaving include 7 prosecutors & 1 Victim Witness Speciallist.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Heather Cox Richardson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture