Letters from an American

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Mariposa's avatar
Mariposa
3h

I love the optimism you ended this chat with. And I love that you called this a point of no return. Can you please say more about how we take our country back now?

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Laurie T Miller's avatar
Laurie T Miller
3h

American is not the same, we cannot go back we must move forward. The removal of a convicted felon president and his criminal cabinet from our government is where we start and is now a priority. A president threatening war crimes after starting a war without reason is over the top megalomania mental illness.

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