I love the optimism you ended this chat with. And I love that you called this a point of no return. Can you please say more about how we take our country back now?
American is not the same, we cannot go back we must move forward. The removal of a convicted felon president and his criminal cabinet from our government is where we start and is now a priority. A president threatening war crimes after starting a war without reason is over the top megalomania mental illness.
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I love the optimism you ended this chat with. And I love that you called this a point of no return. Can you please say more about how we take our country back now?
American is not the same, we cannot go back we must move forward. The removal of a convicted felon president and his criminal cabinet from our government is where we start and is now a priority. A president threatening war crimes after starting a war without reason is over the top megalomania mental illness.