I can’t believe that you, Heather, did not say one word today about “standing up to bullies” on May 1st, May Day.
Come on! Get on board!
Some commentators say that Iran is the desperate one, not Trump. The Iranian military capability is for all practical purposes destroyed, the economy is in bad shape; and, the U.S. blockade is preventing food and supplies from getting into Iran, and preventing Iran from shipping oil out to earn money. Furthermore, the other Gulf countries are developing alternate routes for moving their oil, so that the Strait of Hormuz is of decreasing importance. Is this true? Who knows?
No posts
I can’t believe that you, Heather, did not say one word today about “standing up to bullies” on May 1st, May Day.
Come on! Get on board!
Some commentators say that Iran is the desperate one, not Trump. The Iranian military capability is for all practical purposes destroyed, the economy is in bad shape; and, the U.S. blockade is preventing food and supplies from getting into Iran, and preventing Iran from shipping oil out to earn money. Furthermore, the other Gulf countries are developing alternate routes for moving their oil, so that the Strait of Hormuz is of decreasing importance. Is this true? Who knows?