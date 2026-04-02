Please do an article on how the army is changing and what armaments they are buying. You have the resources. What we have here, I think, is misdirection. It has nothing to do with wanting people to focus on the war and not the issues at home. No. This might be much, much worse.
Ask yourself, what would a war get a leader who was in danger of losing power at home? It gets money for the military. The money is asked in order to conduct the war, but how the money is spent is not reviewed well. Yesterday there was a small article that described the adoption of a new kind of grenade in a publication named “Defense Post.” The publication is generally thought to be very reliable. The grenade is used particularly for urban warfare. It relies on shock waves to main and kill. People cannot hide from the devastation by hiding in closets. They will be maimed by the intense wave.
We are not fighting in Iran in the streets of Tehran. Why then are we arming for that particularly? Our cities tend to be blue. Remember what we just saw in Minneapolis. Have we already forgotten Chicago? The military has been purging itself of leaders who might not go along with illegal orders. Another one bit the dust today. Large holding facilities are being constructed throughout the US. They are not humane. They are intended not to be humane. They are intended to terrify people into obedience. The inhumanity is the point.
The midterms might or might not actually happen, but the use of military force might well just precede it or just follow it quickly should things not go in the leader’s favor. We saw the sneak preview on January 6th. Congress and the courts must stop this right now. They can. “No Kings” demonstration was literally and figuratively a walk in the park compared with what needs to be done. What needs to be done can only be done by Congress, governors, and the judiciary.
Please find out the details and get them visible. Then maybe ask people to contact anyone they know in any position of power and get them to step up. This is not a drill.
He's trying to be considered insane to avoid prison, but instead be allowed to spend the rest of his days in maralago.
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Please do an article on how the army is changing and what armaments they are buying. You have the resources. What we have here, I think, is misdirection. It has nothing to do with wanting people to focus on the war and not the issues at home. No. This might be much, much worse.
Ask yourself, what would a war get a leader who was in danger of losing power at home? It gets money for the military. The money is asked in order to conduct the war, but how the money is spent is not reviewed well. Yesterday there was a small article that described the adoption of a new kind of grenade in a publication named “Defense Post.” The publication is generally thought to be very reliable. The grenade is used particularly for urban warfare. It relies on shock waves to main and kill. People cannot hide from the devastation by hiding in closets. They will be maimed by the intense wave.
We are not fighting in Iran in the streets of Tehran. Why then are we arming for that particularly? Our cities tend to be blue. Remember what we just saw in Minneapolis. Have we already forgotten Chicago? The military has been purging itself of leaders who might not go along with illegal orders. Another one bit the dust today. Large holding facilities are being constructed throughout the US. They are not humane. They are intended not to be humane. They are intended to terrify people into obedience. The inhumanity is the point.
The midterms might or might not actually happen, but the use of military force might well just precede it or just follow it quickly should things not go in the leader’s favor. We saw the sneak preview on January 6th. Congress and the courts must stop this right now. They can. “No Kings” demonstration was literally and figuratively a walk in the park compared with what needs to be done. What needs to be done can only be done by Congress, governors, and the judiciary.
Please find out the details and get them visible. Then maybe ask people to contact anyone they know in any position of power and get them to step up. This is not a drill.
He's trying to be considered insane to avoid prison, but instead be allowed to spend the rest of his days in maralago.