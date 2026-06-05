People are Paying Attention

Letters from an American People are Paying Attention0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -12:33-12:33Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Letters from an AmericanSubscribe to listenPeople are Paying AttentionHeather Cox RichardsonJun 05, 2026∙ Paid3993341ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inLetters from an American Heather Cox Richardson's narrated newsletter about the history behind today's politics.Heather Cox Richardson's narrated newsletter about the history behind today's politics.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsSpotifyYouTubeRSS FeedAppears in episodeHeather Cox RichardsonRecent EpisodesA Vast Grab for PowerJun 4 • Heather Cox RichardsonDestroying the Rule of LawJun 3 • Heather Cox RichardsonTrump is Looking for a LifelineJun 2 • Heather Cox RichardsonA Declaration of ConscienceJun 1 • Heather Cox RichardsonThe Johnstown FloodMay 31 • Heather Cox RichardsonAs Trump Takes Hits, He Lashes OutMay 30 • Heather Cox RichardsonWeaponizing the Department of JusticeMay 30 • Heather Cox Richardson