Phil Balla
7h

Despite ensuing events of the past two days, I’ve still not recovered from Tuesday.

That’s when Pam Bondi guested a U.S. Senate oversight committee hearing.

What a shockingly cold, full-of-herself, aggressive, angry, blond, blue-eyed bitch.

The police state we have entered is perfectly clear from how she typifies criminal Donald’s larger criminality.

And such massive lying both of them embody. Donald has been sailing this script for ten years now: “they” were most all rapists, murderers – immigrants pouring over the U.S. southern borders. But “they” now include all Dems or any other vermin who question Donald’s criminality.

Of course it’s all projection. He’s the rapist (from E. Jean Carroll to the topless underage girls whose photos with Donald Epstein was showing off). He’s the murderer – several small boats now off Venezuela.

But above all he’s the protector of billionaire criminality. He and his blond, blue-eyed bitch one and two in covering up the years-long rape of underage girls his pals trafficked to all that world of scot-free billionaires.

Marlene Lerner-Bigley (CA)
Marlene Lerner-Bigley (CA)
7h

I thought Letitia James’ speech was controlled, precise, and certainly showed her confidence in winning this case. She will win. I do want somebody to explain to me how a grand jury came to the conclusion that James should be indicted. Anybody? Was Halligan the only attorney to present this case without another attorney presenting a rebuttal?

