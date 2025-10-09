Letters from an American

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Art Ostrove's avatar
Art Ostrove
44m

The only "fake news" in this country comes from Donald Trump's mouth.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
sunbirdie93@gmail.com's avatar
sunbirdie93@gmail.com
1h

You're early! I can get to bed on time tonight! Thanks for all you do.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
70 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Heather Cox Richardson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture