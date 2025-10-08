Letters from an American

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Natalie Burdick's avatar
Natalie Burdick
7h

This is SO on target for describing the incoherent rantings of the jury-determined rapist, 34X-convicted felon, and twice-impeached traitor, who called for a violent and deadly attack against our country on #Jan6 and is now leading a regime of fascist bullies to protect pedophiles and billionaires…it’s like reverse deja vu:

…he was such a terrible speaker that one man commented that his speeches “leave the impression of an army of pompous phrases moving over the landscape in search of an idea; sometimes those meandering words would actually capture a straggling thought and bear it triumphantly, a prisoner in their midst, until it died of servitude and overwork.”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
25 replies
Megan Rothery's avatar
Megan Rothery
7hEdited

I’ve been in Facebook commenting jail the past 2 days so can only post my spreadsheet here. I hope it helps people speak up!

Reach out (beyond your own) to as many in the Senate and House as you can. All of this is bigger than an “I only represent my constituents” issue.

Use/share this spreadsheet (bit.ly/Goodtrouble) as a resource to call/email/write members of Congress, the Cabinet and news organizations. Reach out to those in your own state, and those in a committee that fits your topic. Call. Write. Email. Protest. Unrelentingly. We deserve better ❤️‍🩹🤍💙

And thank you as always Professor Richardson!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
30 replies
277 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Heather Cox Richardson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture