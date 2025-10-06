Letters from an American

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Phil Balla's avatar
Phil Balla
12m

Sadists, all these high-level MAGA abettors of Donald criminality.

None of them has any competence or even decent intent to do anything via government programs that might benefit ordinary Americans. Just more sadism for criminal-in-chief.

Look at dry drunk Hegseth, beating his chest over more illegal killings he crows, boasts of. Donald and his rosy-cheeked “Christian” press secretary can lie that these Venezuelans who die, bombed away on the open seas, are all smuggling drugs (yeah, on tiny outboard motors over a thousand miles from the U.S.).

Look at fashion moll nitwit Kristi Noem, beaming at her Homeland Security ICE goons throwing flash grenades, busting in doors, ransacking all the interior, forcing all out in the street in the middle of the night – in pajamas only, or near naked – kids zip-tied to each other. All on ordinary working people who happen to have brown skin.

Terror and violence are the point. Many are the Proud Boys, the Three Percenters, and Oath Keepers who headed Donald’s Jan. 6 insurrectionary attack on the Capitol – sadists with no capacity for any part of government to do any good. Just more vulgarity to please their demented criminal boss.

And that bastard? For years he thought he could get away with it. Now he knows his activities with his underage girl sex trafficking pals will out. And he’s angry. Thus the violence – murders on the high seas, ICE gone amuck.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
April Rooker's avatar
April Rooker
14m

Thank you Prof. Richardson for helping to keep me well-informed *and* hopeful that we can build a healthier democracy on the other side of this deranged regime!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Heather Cox Richardson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture