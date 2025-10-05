Today was unseasonably warm and I spent the day on the water. It was a much needed and most welcome respite, but now I’m too tired to start writing.
I’ll be back at it tomorrow.
Here’s a picture I took today from my kayak. There is nothing like the low light of an October afternoon in Maine.
Discussion about this post
Beautiful! That’s where I’d be, too! Enjoy relaxing tonight! Thank you for all you do! 💕
Nature restores and heals