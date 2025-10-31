Letters from an American

Annabel Ascher
1h

Yes, the Regime WANTS civil unrest. That will be their Reichstag Fire if they can provoke it. Shutting off access to food might be pretty effective. I say we help each other. Mutual aid is beyond their comprehension. We need to build up our communities for what lies ahead.

Phil Balla
1h

I’m thinking of the millions of Americans kids now losing food.

As more millions worldwide lost U.S. A.I.D. food due to Donald’s capricious cruelty.

I’m thinking about the hundreds of American and foreign underage girls trafficked by Jeffrey and Ghislaine for rape by Donald’s unaccountable pals.

I’m thinking of the millions of Ukrainians having their schools, libraries, museums, apartment buildings, hospitals, power grids, and shopping centers deliberately and every day shelled by Russian missiles, bombs, and artillery.

I’m thinking of the millions of Palestinians on their land in the West Bank daily harassed, road-blocked, and murdered by thieves from the Israeli far right regularly stealing more, more, more of their land.

Trump, Putin, Netanyahu repeatedly commit these crimes, repeatedly murder, usurp more power for more crime. So I’m not just thinking about them, their vulgarity, their in-your-face braggadocio, but also about the legions of those abetting their financially interlinked, black hole abyss.

And, inseparable from that, about the schools that so massively, systematically, criminally have failed – in corrupt, corrupted Russia, Israel, the U.S.

