Letters from an American

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Natalie Burdick's avatar
Natalie Burdick
3h

“Is this about the shutdown, or is this about the Epstein files?”

Remember folks: more than one thing can be true…

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Oldandintheway's avatar
Oldandintheway
3h

Is Trump getting another infusion to keep him alive. It won’t help his addled brain.

Meanwhile, he turned his administration over to people who are not only greedy racists, they are proudly sadistic. They model themselves on the slave holders in 1820.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
155 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Heather Cox Richardson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture