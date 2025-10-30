Letters from an American

LaurieOregon
2h

I'm still trying to comprehend that so many Americans believe anything coming from this regime. It's leaders are facile liars and don't seem to mind being caught in lies. After all SCOTUS gave the lying president immunity. In fact, being a skilled liar seems to be the main qualification for working for Trump, once you've bent over far enough to kiss his whatever and had your Botox treatments.

Alexandra Sokoloff
2hEdited

It is hugely important for us to amplify, with sources, that it is Mike Johnson and Republicans who are refusing to fund SNAP. There is disinformation about this everywhere and it is alarming that CNN is now reporting this as some kind of equal-blame feud between both parties. Shameful.

——"POLITICO reported on Monday that even some Senate Republicans want to fund SNAP in a stand-alone bill, but yesterday House speaker Johnson dismissed Democrats’ attempts to pass stand-alone measures to fund federal workers and SNAP, calling them a waste of time. Also yesterday, governors and attorneys general from 25 Democratic-led states and the District of Columbia sued the USDA and Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins, the Office of Management and Budget along with its director Russell Vought, and the United States itself over the government’s refusal to use the USDA’s reserves to fund SNAP.

The lawsuit argues that Congress has mandated SNAP payments and has made appropriations for them, including the $6 billion the USDA holds in reserve. Another USDA fund has more than $23 billion in it. The USDA took money from it earlier in the shutdown to fund another nutrition program, the Women, Infants & Children (WIC) program. The lawsuit notes that the USDA itself initially said it could use reserve funds; the decision saying it cannot is recent.

The lawsuit notes that the “USDA’s claim that the SNAP contingency funds cannot be used to fund SNAP benefits during an appropriation lapse is contrary to the plain text of the congressional appropriations law, which states that the reserves are for use ‘in such amounts and at such times as may become necessary to carry out program operations’ under the Food and Nutrition Act of 2008.”

Today, ignoring Johnson’s insistence that he would not recall the House to debate stand-alone funding for SNAP and WIC, Democrats led by Senator Ben Ray Luján of New Mexico introduced a measure to fund both.———

https://www.politico.com/live-updates/2025/10/28/congress/lujan-hawley-snap-food-aid-bill-shutdown-00626416

