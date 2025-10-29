Letters from an American

Megan Rothery
5m

I added a calendar on my spreadsheet so we can target our calls/letters/emails/faxes to flood offices in an organized manner.

Use/share this spreadsheet (bit.ly/Nokings) as a resource to call/email/write members of Congress, the Cabinet and news organizations. Call. Write. Email. Protest. Unrelentingly. We deserve better ❤️‍🩹🤍💙

Reach out (beyond your own) to as many in the Senate and House as you can. All of this is bigger than “I only represent my constituents” issues.

Annabel Ascher
4m

Sadly we seem to NOT learn the lessons of history. The mistake ushered in by Hardin and Hoover is looming again. For the same reason. Robber barons. And we all learned the history of WW2 in school, but have not been able to prevent the advent of fascism here in the United States in the 21st century. But this is worse. In 1932 there was an election, as free and fair as any in this country. FDR won and there was a smooth transition of power. 

Can any of us be sure that 2028 will bring a real election at all?

They have managed to combine the elite arrogance of the 1920s with the authoritarianism of 1930s Europe. How can we find our way back to sanity?

© 2025 Heather Cox Richardson
