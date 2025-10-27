Letters from an American

Megan Rothery
Thank you for some history!

And my normal 🙃 -

I added a calendar on my spreadsheet so we can target our calls/letters/emails/faxes to flood offices in an organized manner.

Use/share this spreadsheet (link below) as a resource to call/email/write members of Congress, the Cabinet and news organizations. Call. Write. Email. Protest. Unrelentingly. We deserve better ❤️‍🩹🤍💙

Reach out (beyond your own) to as many in the Senate and House as you can. All of this is bigger than “I only represent my constituents” issues.

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/13lYafj0P-6owAJcH-5_xcpcRvMUZI7rkBPW-Ma9e7hw/edit?usp=drivesdk

Phil Balla
On the occasion of your No Kings day, I posted a video on my Web site.

It showed me in a king’s crown, flying a fighter plane – dumping excrement on all of you.

At the same time, I was tearing down part of the White House – my house – fuck all of you who fantasize otherwise.

I was also having my military murder more individuals on the high seas, down in the Caribbean, just on my say-so.

Remember, I don’t need Congress. Little Mike Johnson knows that – little Howdy Doody indeed.

I shit on all your laws. “Due process.” Your silly Constitution. I grab women by the pussy if I feel like it – “If you’re a star they let you do it.” My friends of many years, Jeffrey and Ghislaine, further provided me and my other rich pals dozens, hundreds of choice little underage girls for my delectation. Don’t like it? Shit on you.

© 2025 Heather Cox Richardson
