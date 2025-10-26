Letters from an American

Public Servant
25mEdited

Thank you for defending democracy, Heather. Please don't forget all the civil servants who are being fired and furloughed. My partner and I have lost our careers because of the fascists. We had to line up at a food bank last week. Then they ran out of food because so many of us are struggling with DOGE and the MAGA shutdowns.

Help us resist: https://democracydefender2025.substack.com/p/democracy-defender-reader-poem

Dave LeLacheur
19m

By refusing to extend SNAP benefits with funding that is available for just such a contingency, President Trump is deliberately starving out Americans. It doesn't get more Stalin-esque than that.

