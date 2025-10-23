Letters from an American

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nash Simonet's avatar
Nash Simonet
6h

I am bitter, very bitter that the GOP criminal Congress and GOP criminal EXTREME Court Justices have enabled a madman to violate every sacred oath to the Constitution, our Democracy, our Country. The demolition of the East Wing of the White House is intolerable!!! Who does he think he is destroying the PEOPLE’S House??! NOT HIS!!!😡

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
68 replies
Phil Balla's avatar
Phil Balla
6h

He's following the Orban playbook, this criminal, this rapist, this friend to dictators.

Of course he's given himself permission to tear down part of the people's house. Of course he continues to assign illegal tasks of murder on the high seas to a U.S. military which knows they are blatantly illegal orders, yet complies compliantly without any question, without any regard to the oaths they took to the U.S. Constitution.

America is a broken place, taken over by a fascist coup, being now trodden on by an administration of yes men and yes women -- yes to fascism, yes to open criminality, yes to connivance with dictators abroad.

"It can't happen here"? It has. And it only worsens as near all in elite institutions just cower in compliance.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
357 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Heather Cox Richardson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture