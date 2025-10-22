Letters from an American

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Herb Klinker (FL and Umbria)'s avatar
Herb Klinker (FL and Umbria)
3m

I’m sure MAGA will say he’s entitled to the $230M.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Heather Cox Richardson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture