Michael Sanders
US citizens watching from Europe. This happened in Germany 90 years ago. Humans don’t learn, do we? Is this being covered in the States?

Angela B
Whatever this government under Trump has mutated into, I don't think it can properly be considered the United States government anymore. After all that government had a constitution, and government officials were expected to adhere to it. There isn't any such restraint anymore, and as the goal appears to be the utter and complete destruction of the American federal government, its economy, and its relationship with other countries, it doesn't seem wise to keep pretending that it is still the same government of "we the people." Although for the time being it still claims the American flag and national anthem, and it still uses the forms from the previous government as "President" and "Congress," none of this really matches what we are seeing. I think it makes more sense to think of this as the Confederacy, come back victorious at last to destroy us and sow salt in the ground so that the old United States can never recover. "How The South Won The Civil War" has unfortunately turned out to be very predictive of the world we are living in today.

