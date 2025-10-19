Letters from an American

Dave Dalton
20m

Our small red maga town had 300+ show up in the rain to peacefully address our grievances I was given some flowers and bubbles to blow. Said hello to a couple of non aggressive Trump hat guys. Thry said hello back. Progress

Judy Hennessey
16m

Unlike the June 14 No Kings rallies, which vied with Trump's birthday celebration and military display and therefore got little attention in the media, this one is getting attention (and will merit more).

A good amount of credit for that goes to Trump, Mike Johnson, Ted Cruz, and others. Their false allegations and alarmist statements guaranteed that today's No Kings events would be newsworthy.

