Letters from an American

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Annabel Ascher's avatar
Annabel Ascher
2h

Let’s see: free and fair elections, freedom of the press, war powers, appropriations, separation of powers. It isn’t “creeping fascism”. The authoritarian state is here, now. And had been since November 7, 2024.

The question is how to overcome it. None of the traditional ways are going to work this time.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 replies
Judy Hennessey's avatar
Judy Hennessey
2h

"Trump says that because he is commander in chief, he has the right to this power."

We in the United States have no kings. Please make that point clear this Saturday. Search for "No Kings" and find a rally near you. Keep it non-violent and non-confrontational.

It was nice to take back the frog, but even more important that we take back the flag as our own.

Be with your neighbors and fellow citizens and find comfort in the fact that, even if you don't know them (yet), you all think it important to stand against kings. That's as American as it gets.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
106 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Heather Cox Richardson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture