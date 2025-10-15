Letters from an American

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan's avatar
Susan
2h

And this is just news from one day in our slide into authoritarianism. It’s exhausting, but we cannot give up. Thank you, Professor Richardson, for keeping us informed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Kari's avatar
Kari
2h

This Saturday, No Kings Day, my community of Constitution loving, anti-fascist, protectors of democracy, dedicated members of this United States will joyously be celebrating our freedom. My sign will proudly state that “Everyone is Welcome Here….Everyone Belongs.” I’ll hold it high while a frog 🐸 sits on my head!

United we will stand! We the People (Everyone this time)🇺🇸❤️🤍💙

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 replies
96 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Heather Cox Richardson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture