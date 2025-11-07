Letters from an American

Megan Rothery
8h

Thank you for all your hard work! As always!

I added a calendar on my spreadsheet so we can target our calls/letters/emails/faxes to flood offices in an organized manner.

Use/share this spreadsheet (bit.ly/Nokings) as a resource to call/email/write members of Congress, the Cabinet and news organizations. Call. Write. Email. Protest. Unrelentingly. We deserve better ❤️‍🩹🤍💙

Reach out (beyond your own) to as many in the Senate and House as you can. All of this is bigger than “I only represent my constituents” issues.

Add a reaction or comment to help keep this bumped ✊

JaKsaa
7h

We can prove that aggressive state-level action can protect democratic institutions even when federal systems fail.

https://open.substack.com/pub/cmarmitage/p/are-state-ags-the-secret-weapon-to?r=kxzps&utm_medium=ios

State prosecution of Trump’s enablers represents the most actionable strategy available now. State attorneys general answer to no one in the federal government. They have jurisdiction over crimes committed in their states. They have subpoena power. They have grand juries. Trump can fire federal prosecutors. He cannot fire state attorneys general. He can pardon federal convictions. He cannot touch state convictions. He can purge the DOJ. He has zero authority over state law enforcement.

Are State AGs The Secret Weapon to Defeating Trump and Republicans?

THE EXISTENTIALIST REPUBLIC

CHRISTOPHER ARMITAGE

NOV 6 2025 | Substack

