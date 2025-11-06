Letters from an American

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marlene Lerner-Bigley (CA)'s avatar
Marlene Lerner-Bigley (CA)
4h

Thank you, Heather, for repeating what Mamdani said. His speech was simply profound and magnificent. This young man has a dynamic personality which I hope does not get marred while he enters the political spectrum. I personally felt very drawn to him and his rhetoric. My sister lives in Manhattan and voted early for him. At first, she was a little taken aback by Mamdani but then began to embrace his ideas. I felt the joy New Yorkers felt last night but also those in Virginia and New Jersey. Quite a trifecta for the East Coast!

I am proud of being a Californian which gave me the opportunity to vote YES on Prop 50. I am here to fight fire with fire and go out every chance I get with my signs and being with like-minded people to push back against authoritarianism.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
35 replies
Phil Balla's avatar
Phil Balla
4hEdited

Following our blue wave, we can all still feel: heh, heh, heh.

Health. Education. Housing.

Dems from now till November ’26 mid-terms please all stress these as priorities.

Health means one system of excellent care for all Americans. No more private insurance company tens of thousands whose only job is to find more ways to deny coverage – so CEOs coast in more salary and bonus millions.

Education means having a panel look at how U.S. schools allowed a situation where an entire political party for years only deferred to obvious, highest-level criminality and cruelty. And deferred to the billionaire classes. Allow on this panel no one associated with the for-profit testing industry. Let this panel also consider ways to enact nationwide, high quality childcare, too.

Housing, for our American middleclass and working-class long pent-up needs.

The many good candidates for next year’s mid-terms may stress issues key to local needs. But, for nationwide needs, one voice. Health. Education. Housing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
39 replies
273 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Heather Cox Richardson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture