Letters from an American

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KEM's avatar
KEM
2h

My own take away from today’s voting is a renewed respect for American voters. They do care. They do understand. And they oppose cruelty.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
Phil Balla's avatar
Phil Balla
2h

Yes, blue wave. Good.

But let’s keep in mind all Heather’s most recent columns and how they’ve kept returning to how truly mad and pernicious all Donald’s cronies are. With this larger context still bearing on us, let’s go to the one remedy to fascism’s tide.

Our schools – all with English-learning youth in their mid- and upper teens – need essay writing for seeing others as people – individuals inhabiting complications.

All start with classroom introductory essays, each identifying oneself by one’s food, clothing, and shelter styles. (Shelter includes building interiors, outside landscapes, and travel modes.)

Styles. All come first from families and communities. Later, when we notice, we chafe at some of these givens. We change them. Become different.

With intros written, everyone reads everyone’s. Discuss. Rewrite to cite best points in others. Most of our to-be-gotten skills deal in aptness of transition from our voices to others’. Eventually (more revising, discussion), all the essays go as a group to another school – in a neighboring culture, even to one stereotypically adversarial.

All get personal. Good at seeing others as individuals dealing with complications.

Program name: Essaying Differences.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 replies
117 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Heather Cox Richardson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture