Letters from an American

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Megan Rothery's avatar
Megan Rothery
2hEdited

Raids have definitely gone too far. In Portland, Friday was “Freaky Friday” (their words) and they were threatening KIDS 10-17 to either deport or be arrested. And some offered $3500 to leave.

I added a calendar on my spreadsheet so we can target our calls/letters/emails/faxes to flood offices in an organized manner.

Use/share this spreadsheet (bit.ly/Nokings) as a resource to call/email/write members of Congress, the Cabinet and news organizations. Call. Write. Email. Protest. Unrelentingly. We deserve better ❤️‍🩹🤍💙

Reach out (beyond your own) to as many in the Senate and House as you can. All of this is bigger than “I only represent my constituents” issues.

Add a reaction or comment to help keep this bumped ✊

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
17 replies
Pat Cole's avatar
Pat Cole
2hEdited

Killed 65. Killed 65. Who the fuck is ordering this shit and I don’t apologize. Those are words the military apparently deserves. Some kind of unconstitutional private army? Angry…..You bet your sweet ass I am.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
92 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Heather Cox Richardson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture