Letters from an American

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sherry Miles's avatar
Sherry Miles
5h

“I will…remove anyone who is not a net asset to the United States, or is incapable of loving our Country…”

Good. Then he can leave first.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
67 replies
Joyce's avatar
Joyce
5h

So much corruption and greed. Thanks for your research and keeping us informed!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
253 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Heather Cox Richardson
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture