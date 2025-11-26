Letters from an American

Discussion about this post

Phil Balla
Yes, I love Heather's today on many key women from a bit more than 100 years ago.

But, too, we have Anand Giridharadas with a NY Times piece on today's massive human emptiness.

That is, over four/five days he read and took notes on all the 20,000 Jeffrey Epstein’s estate e-mails with all his circle of celebrities, men and women of wealth and power. Their common denominator: contempt most all at the top have for “these people” – you and me. Here he is interviewed on “Democracy NOW”:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B7Eb0WNvORQ

All aced their way to the top – into the meritocracy, elites of the elites – but most all show themselves outstandingly neutered of common human sympathies, capacities. None any more emotionally mature than any nine-year-old. Most resemble the cynical whizzes atop social media, the billionaires whose capacities for personal understanding, or for feelings for any real place or community amounts to nothing more human than any of their AI algorithms.

America going forward? If so, it’s thanks to Jeffrey, Donald, and Ghislaine’s victims, says Giridharadas. They’ve stepped forward to confront our world’s apparent leaders who so turn out to be weak, personally dumb, neutered of the humanity they so most hold in contempt.

TCinLA
Back in 1967, when I heard the first statement about "women's liberation" in the radical movement, at the 1967 SDS National Convention, delivered by Jane Adams and Marilyn Buck, I thought to myself "Women are going to change everything." Which I thought was a good thing.

And immediately after that thought, I was embarrassed beyond belief by looking around the room at all the "radical" men, jumping up and down on their seats, shouting "I stand firmly erect in my support of pussy power!" I pulled my hat down low over my eyes and tried to pretend I wasn't there.

Nothing in the 58 years since, all the women I have stood beside in the movement in that time, has ever changed my first thought once I was presented with the idea.

Women ARE going to change everything.

© 2025 Heather Cox Richardson
