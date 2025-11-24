Letters from an American

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Xplisset's avatar
Xplisset
1hEdited

As someone trying to learn this craft, Dr. Richardson, I read this as a story about authorship.

Listen, if Moscow drafts the script and Washington delivers the lines, the plot is surrender by another name.

The “peace plan” launders concessions….land, amnesty, and a U.S. broker that sidelines NATO through a bureaucratic voice.

My kitchen-table test: if a deal rewards the invader and weakens alliances, it ain’t no peace; it’s coercion.

Your chronology makes the power play legible and shows how internal chaos here becomes leverage abroad. www.xplisset.com

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
April Rooker's avatar
April Rooker
1hEdited

How much more proof do we need that Trumplethinskin and many in his regime are Russian agents? Add this to his continuing to agitate for the killing of the Democratic members of Congress who reminded the troops to defy illegal orders plus all of the other daily evidence that he is fundamentally unsuited to be president and it's truly shocking that no articles of impeachment have been filed against him during his current administration!!! I know the Dems don't control either the House or the Senate and they would go nowhere, but wow, he so clearly deserves to be removed!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
58 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Heather Cox Richardson
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture