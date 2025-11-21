Letters from an American

Phil Balla's avatar
Phil Balla
25m

The bastard not only shirked military service himself, but has denigrated it every chance he's had.

As he's no idea what makes a diverse democracy tick, and as he's no idea how the Constitution set out to divide power -- to safeguard the country against a rapacious fraud such as himself -- he's also no idea of how even the military is beholden to that same Constitution.

That is, all citizens maintain some scintillas of equality before the law. Which is another thing this bastard has found ways repeatedly to bastardize -- to promote more tax breaks for the already mega-rich, to drive the wealth gap more insanely against the bottom 90%.

And he hates. Just hates so much. Must call for violence. Always needing to spread the hatreds.

Georgia Fisanick's avatar
Georgia Fisanick
24mEdited

Powerfully put.

Senator Slotkin, one of those on the initial PSA, put out a second PSA , schooling Trump and responding to his threats on her life. She spoke with great dignity. She spoke with enormous restraint, purposefulness, bravery and clarity. She spoke eloquently about a core American value, the freedom to disagree without fear.

These democrats are pulling away the curtain hiding Oz. Trump was raging to distract from his humiliation over the release of the Epstein files, his inability to get even one single Republican in the House or Senate to change their vote and derail the Epstein file release. He wanted to look tough, so he jumped on the PSA announcement. He only wound up looking like he really is, weak, petty, vengeful, ignorant and a gargantuan embarrassment to this country.

https://www.yahoo.com/news/articles/sad-moment-american-politics-slotkin-033524137.html

