Letters from an American

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Phil Balla's avatar
Phil Balla
3h

Where does indecency come from?

Bryan Tyler Cohen discussed this with Gavin Newsom on YouTube today, on the pieties of House Speaker Mike Johnson. That little Howdy Doody always parades himself as pious, and does so all the more unctuously when defending the corrupt criminal in the White House robbing food from America’s neediest.

Do the rich go to special schools to learn to be callous, cynical, careless? Don’t the worst, techie billionaires, vaunt their meanness routinely in social media algorithms? Don’t we expect vulgarity from the felon in the White House with his new, Jay Gatsby marble bathroom, his gold-decorated oval office, his more-gold, quarter-billion-dollar ballroom, his pride in surrounding himself with billionaires – to match that in taking food away from our poorest? To match the fascistic terror of ICE goon squads?

He so protects the comfortable – all his pals who got to rape and rape and rape all those years Donald’s Jeffrey and Ghislaine trafficked their underage girls.

So gargantuan the indecency ruling now.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
32 replies
skip's avatar
skip
3h

F*** MItch McConnell and his pearl clutching. He’s no dummy but felt fine enabling this, big time, up until now when what’s happening, which was clearly on the horizon years ago, has come to pass. He deserves lots of credit for it, and even more (frankly) hatred for it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies
126 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Heather Cox Richardson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture