The 427–1 House vote and unanimous Senate consent pulled this story out of the aristocracy’s shadow and into daylight.

Trump’s pivot then victory lap reads like loss of narrative control, and Thune’s move signaled Republicans were done carrying it.

Now the test is execution: DOJ releases on time, in full and searchable, with necessary victim protections but without slow-walks, selective leaks, or over-redactions.

If those stall tactics appear, we should name them and keep the focus on survivors and the pattern, not the personalities. www.xplisset.com

Donald lately has been illegally killing people off Venezuela in small boats.

Now, if an arbitrary murderer like Donald can so thumb his nose at the law, could he resist the temptation to arrange the murder of Jeffrey Epstein in his jail cell?

Donald just had one of his favorite murderers in his glitzy gold Oval Office.

Now, if Donald can host Mohammed bin Salman, whose aides killed journalist Jamal Khashoggi, would he be morally above arranging the murder of Jeffrey Epstein in his jail cell?

Donald literally rolled out the red carpet for the world’s worst mass murderer.

Now, if he can so publicly fawn over a mass murderer like Putin, could he have the morality to restrain himself from arranging the murder of Jeffrey Epstein in his jail cell?

Donald totally disregarded all procedures for preservation of the White House – just arbitrarily demolished its entire east wing.

Now, if the fanatic for a gilded ballroom for himself can so cavalierly demolish such a key part of the people’s house, might he be beyond any scruples from arranging the murder of Jeffrey Epstein in his jail cell?

