Letters from an American

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Annabel Ascher's avatar
Annabel Ascher
3h

272 words. But enough to bring tears to my eyes each time I read it. The Founding documents laid out a moral philosophy it could not fully enact.

In the Gettysburg Address Mr. Lincoln made it real.

It is up to us to regain what has been lost and bring the promise of America to fruition.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
17 replies
Megan Rothery's avatar
Megan Rothery
3h

Keep speaking up for a government that’s of the people, by the people, and for the people!

Use/share this spreadsheet (bit.ly/Nokings) as a resource to contact members of Congress, the Cabinet and news organizations. Call. Write. Email. Protest. Unrelentingly. We deserve better ❤️‍🩹🤍💙

Reach out (beyond your own) to as many in the Senate and House as you can. All of this is bigger than “I only represent my constituents” issues.

There’s a calendar on the spreadsheet so we can target our calls/letters/emails/faxes to flood offices in an organized manner.

Add a comment to help keep this bumped ✊

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies
146 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Heather Cox Richardson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture