Letters from an American

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Xplisset's avatar
Xplisset
4hEdited

You’ve mapped a straight bloodline from Hammond’s “mudsill” to today’s tech-funded aristocracy…same creed, new costume.

A girl trading sex for braces isn’t a side plot; it’s the system’s center, where hierarchy makes exploitation feel “rational.”

Authoritarian movements sanctify that hierarchy, laundering cruelty as order….the old serpent you quote.

The counter is daylight and dignity: curb dark money, enforce equal law on elites, and fund basics (SNAP, housing, healthcare) so no child’s body becomes a payment plan. www.xplisset.com

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
23 replies
Barbara Mullen's avatar
Barbara Mullen
4h

This is an amazing piece of work Dr. Richardson. Thank You.

My favorite part?

"In Lincoln’s day, and in the Gilded Age, and in the 1930s, Americans pushed back against those trying to establish an aristocracy in the United States. That project appears to be gaining speed as well in today’s America..."

We will prevail. We the People have woken up.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
193 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Heather Cox Richardson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture