November 15, 2025
A friend has asked for a picture tonight, and I’m happy to oblige. It’s been quite a week.
This one is a little different, but I loved how crisp the colors were in the autumn light.
I’ll see you tomorrow.
A friend has asked for a picture tonight, and I’m happy to oblige. It’s been quite a week.
This one is a little different, but I loved how crisp the colors were in the autumn light.
I’ll see you tomorrow.
No posts
After a week of alarms, this crisp horizon feels like a reset with those rocks to ground, water to carry, sky to widen.
Images like this help the nervous system settle so the mind can think again; the collective benefits from that calm.
A quiet symbol of steadiness without denial.
Thanks for the pause; I wonder where was this taken. www.xplisset.com
The earth is so weird. I mean, look at that.