Letters from an American

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Annabel Ascher's avatar
Annabel Ascher
4h

Is DT going to be like Wilmer Cook in the Maltese Falcon? In the end, the Fat Man, Gutman, and Joel Cairo agree--"we'll give them Wilmer".

Of course DT is a LOT more guilty than the hapless gunsil, but he is just as much at the mercy of more powerful forces.

His narcissistic bluster often covers it up, but he is not the boss. He was elevated because he is (or maybe was) useful to them.

But it is Vance, with the charisma of a potato, that is truly their guy. He is entirely the creature of the overlords. We may be getting to their end game.

This does not mean it is the end. We need to see the snake we are actually fighting before we can see where it's head is. Or heads. This one is likely a hydra.

All eyes on DC for now.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
113 replies
Steve Brant's avatar
Steve Brant
4hEdited

The Rule of Law is dead. Now, what do we do?

PS I say it’s dead because reality is what is reported not what happens. And The NY Times will CONTINUE TO PUBLISH HEADLINES SAYING EVERYTHING IS “NORMAL”.

Personal note: I negotiated and awarded contracts for both the Army Corps of Engineers (NY District) and the NYC Department of Transportation in the 1980s and 90s. I would have gone to jail for doing what the Trump administration is doing when it awards contracts! 😡

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
20 replies
263 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Heather Cox Richardson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture