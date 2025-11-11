Letters from an American

I understand the frustration of those who are angry at the Democratic Senators who voted with Republicans on this one, but I feel angrier at the voters who put us in this position last November. The reality is that Republicans won't feel shamed by the prospect of their constituents starving or being left without health care. There's no conscience driven way to reach the GOP at this point; they wouldn't be Republicans if they didn't enjoy human suffering. During wartime sieges, people have had to undergo horrific privations and have ended up being forced to eat stuff like dirt, bugs, wallpaper paste, their own pets. But in this situation the food is in the grocery stores, and 40% of those expected to starve are children, with long term consequences for their health. Republicans won't care about them - for them mass starvation is a feature, not a bug - because they don't work for the United States of America or for Americans anymore. The government they are loyal to is angry about the end of slavery, and is angry about human rights, and is angry that our country fought against Hitler; naturally they don't see this situation like we do. So we're going to have to fight them some other way. This was all avoidable - Trump should be in prison. Instead voters gave him the power to destroy us all.

When we open back up, hold Republicans accountable to have that vote in December. Start sending messages now. It can be a simple message like, “I look forward to your yes vote to pass the extension of ACA premium subsidies that roughly 3/4ths of the country support.”

I added a calendar on my spreadsheet so we can target our calls/letters/emails/faxes to flood offices in an organized manner.

Use/share this spreadsheet (bit.ly/Nokings) as a resource to call/email/write members of Congress, the Cabinet and news organizations. Call. Write. Email. Protest. Unrelentingly. We deserve better ❤️‍🩹🤍💙

Reach out (beyond your own) to as many in the Senate and House as you can. All of this is bigger than “I only represent my constituents” issues.

Add a comment to help keep this bumped ✊

