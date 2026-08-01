Speaking ofcCivil Rights & Reality, per CNN, The Justice Dept. (DOJ) admits the Reflecting Pool renovation was "hasty and botched" THEN dropped case against the former falsely charged canoeist & Olympian, DAVID HEARN.
CNN Author: Katelyn Polantz:
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Who is Hearn's Lawyer?
Answer: Norman EISEN served as the prominent spokesperson and attorney for Hearn, addressing the press regarding the politically high-profile property destruction charges involving the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.
Steven LEVIN, sat alongside Hearn as co-counsel during his court appearances in Washington, D.C.
MARY DOHRMANN: Acted as part of the core defense team representing him in court.
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Speaking ofcCivil Rights & Reality, per CNN, The Justice Dept. (DOJ) admits the Reflecting Pool renovation was "hasty and botched" THEN dropped case against the former falsely charged canoeist & Olympian, DAVID HEARN.
CNN Author: Katelyn Polantz:
*****************************
Who is Hearn's Lawyer?
Answer: Norman EISEN served as the prominent spokesperson and attorney for Hearn, addressing the press regarding the politically high-profile property destruction charges involving the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.
Steven LEVIN, sat alongside Hearn as co-counsel during his court appearances in Washington, D.C.
MARY DOHRMANN: Acted as part of the core defense team representing him in court.