Letters from an American

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Bryan Sean McKown's avatar
Bryan Sean McKown
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Speaking ofcCivil Rights & Reality, per CNN, The Justice Dept. (DOJ) admits the Reflecting Pool renovation was "hasty and botched" THEN dropped case against the former falsely charged canoeist & Olympian, DAVID HEARN.

CNN Author: Katelyn Polantz:

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Who is Hearn's Lawyer?

Answer: Norman EISEN served as the prominent spokesperson and attorney for Hearn, addressing the press regarding the politically high-profile property destruction charges involving the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

Steven LEVIN, sat alongside Hearn as co-counsel during his court appearances in Washington, D.C.

MARY DOHRMANN: Acted as part of the core defense team representing him in court.

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