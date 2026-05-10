Letters from an American

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Megan Rothery's avatar
Megan Rothery
6h

As a mom, please speak up for our kids!

Resource below to easily contact all of Congress - Be LOUD. Our kids deserve better 💔🤍💙

Use/share this spreadsheet (bit.ly/Goodtrouble) to contact members of Congress, the Cabinet and news organizations. Call. Write. Email. Protest. Unrelentingly.

Reach out (beyond your own) to as many in the Senate and House as you can. All of this is bigger than “I only represent my constituents” issues.

Comments/reactions help keep this bumped ✊

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Kathleen Fahey's avatar
Kathleen Fahey
6h

Thank you Heather. I have shared this letter with my adult daughters who are in their mid thirties. They, & perhaps their generation, do not seem to be paying attention. I/we need to change that.

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