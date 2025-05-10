Letters from an American

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Scott Monty's avatar
Scott Monty
1h

The Trump administration now has at least 24 Fox News personalities in positions of responsibility. It's being run like a reality show rather than like a serious government.

The results are going to be disastrous.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
Linda H's avatar
Linda H
44m

The inmates are running the asylum.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
32 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Heather Cox Richardson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture