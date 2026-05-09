Letters from an American

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It's Come To This's avatar
It's Come To This
2h

“…the motorcade the president took onto the pool yesterday to review the project was heavy enough to have sprung the newly-repaired joints between the concrete slabs that make up the pool bed.”

Like an old alley cat spraying everything around him with his stink.

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It's Come To This's avatar
It's Come To This
2hEdited

Nothing could make me more determined to vote than some partisan rural circuit court judge overturning my vote (along with those of 3 million of my friends) on a technicality — by a vote of one. Fuck that nonsense.

Turnout remains everything. Too big to rig. Too big to be gerrymandered into irrelevance. Too important to look away from.

Despite everything, it’s still “the economy, stupid.” And money remains the secret sauce. Our coffers are empty. No time for self-pity. Blue wave still approaches. Let’s get to work…

In the meantime, happy 100th birthday, Sir David Attenborough!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I1D9YF0YapQ

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